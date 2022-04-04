Liverpool FC Team News at Benfica (UCL): Keita, Jones, Matip

Liverpool travel to Benfica for the opening leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. Liverpool topped Inter in the Round of 16, and currently sit second in the English Premier League table. Benfica, who topped Ajax in the last round, sit third in the Primiera Liga behind Porto and Sporting.
Injury News
Liverpool have their entire line-up available. Naby Keita is back in full training, after missing Saturday’s match with a slight knee injury.
Curtis Jones (ankle) and Joel Matip (head) had some swelling after Watford but are fine. Jurgen Klopp said Monday the swelling is gone from both players and they are available. There are no other concerns at the moment.
European History
It’s been awhile, but Liverpool and Benfica are no strangers to each other in European competition. This tie will be the ninth and 10th meetings between the clubs in the European Cup, but first since 2006.
Liverpool defeated Benfica in the 1977-78 and 1983-84 quarterfinals, and won again in 1984-85 in the second round.
Benfica got some revenge in the 2005-06 Round of 16, ending Liverpool’s defense of its fifth title when they won 3-0 on aggregate. The two sides have combined for eight European Cups, with Liverpool winning six and Benfica winning two.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -270 favorites to win Tuesday's first leg, with Benfica receiving +750 odds on a win. The odds of a draw are +400. Heading into the first leg, Liverpool are -1000 to advance, and Benfica come in at +600.
