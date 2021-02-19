Liverpool FC Team News vs Everton: Keita, Fabinho, Milner, Jota, Davies

February 19, 2021 By 1 Comment
Share

james milner

Liverpool FC will host Everton for the 236th Merseyside Derby on Saturday. This match-up has big implications in the table as well, with Liverpool sitting sixth, just three points ahead of Everton, who have a game in hand.

The Reds are also just two points off the pace for the fourth and final Champions League spot. While out of both Europe and the Premier League title race, Everton still have a few different ways in which they can define success this season. Finishing above Liverpool is right at the top of the list.

liverpool fc anfield

Merseyside Derby FYIs

Kick off: Saturday Feb 20, 5:30 pm GMT, Anfield

Team News:  Liverpool     Everton

Starting XI Predictions:  Liverpool     Everton

PL Form Guide:  Liverpool  LLLWW  Everton LLDWL

PL Position: Liverpool  6th, 40 points   Everton 7th, 37 points

Injury News

Naby Keita is back in full training with the team, after missing more than a month due to a muscle injury. It is doubtful he gets a starting nod for the Reds, but he does provide a creative midfield outlet for the team. After suffering a knock in training a week ago, new signing Ben Davies also seems destined to be a part of the squad on Saturday, but likely in a bench role.

The news isn’t as good for Fabinho, who is still out with a muscle issue. It will be the third game in a row he has missed due to injury. James Milner and Diogo Jota are also out injured.

Jurgen Klopp said all three injured players are “closer, but not close enough for the weekend.”

No revenge from Reds

Once dubbed the “Friendly Derby,” there was nothing friendly about the last Everton-Liverpool meeting. The Reds lost Virgil Van Dijk for the season in that one, when Jordan Pickford took him out with scissor tackle. Additionally, Richarlison injured Thiago with a nasty challenge later on in the game, and that forced the Liverpool mid to miss two months of the season.

Jurgen Klopp said “nothing will be carried out (Saturday)” in forms of retaliation from his side. But he also said that it was probably a good thing they didn’t play their cross-city rivals immediately after.

“That’s long gone now,” Klopp said. “We don’t think about it any more. It’s a derby and we’ll be motivated at the highest level.”

jurgen klopp

Betting Odds

Liverpool come into the match as -220 favorites on Saturday. Everton are coming in at +575 for a win, with +235 odds for a draw.

 

 

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Liverpool

Comments

  1. Andrew says
    February 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM

    What is the real come back 4 jota ?

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish