Liverpool FC Team News vs Everton: Keita, Fabinho, Milner, Jota, Davies

Liverpool FC will host Everton for the 236th Merseyside Derby on Saturday. This match-up has big implications in the table as well, with Liverpool sitting sixth, just three points ahead of Everton, who have a game in hand.
The Reds are also just two points off the pace for the fourth and final Champions League spot. While out of both Europe and the Premier League title race, Everton still have a few different ways in which they can define success this season. Finishing above Liverpool is right at the top of the list.
Merseyside Derby FYIs
Kick off: Saturday Feb 20, 5:30 pm GMT, Anfield
Team News: Liverpool Everton
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Everton
PL Form Guide: Liverpool LLLWW Everton LLDWL
PL Position: Liverpool 6th, 40 points Everton 7th, 37 points
Injury News
Naby Keita is back in full training with the team, after missing more than a month due to a muscle injury. It is doubtful he gets a starting nod for the Reds, but he does provide a creative midfield outlet for the team. After suffering a knock in training a week ago, new signing Ben Davies also seems destined to be a part of the squad on Saturday, but likely in a bench role.
The news isn’t as good for Fabinho, who is still out with a muscle issue. It will be the third game in a row he has missed due to injury. James Milner and Diogo Jota are also out injured.
Jurgen Klopp said all three injured players are “closer, but not close enough for the weekend.”
No revenge from Reds
Once dubbed the “Friendly Derby,” there was nothing friendly about the last Everton-Liverpool meeting. The Reds lost Virgil Van Dijk for the season in that one, when Jordan Pickford took him out with scissor tackle. Additionally, Richarlison injured Thiago with a nasty challenge later on in the game, and that forced the Liverpool mid to miss two months of the season.
Jurgen Klopp said “nothing will be carried out (Saturday)” in forms of retaliation from his side. But he also said that it was probably a good thing they didn’t play their cross-city rivals immediately after.
“That’s long gone now,” Klopp said. “We don’t think about it any more. It’s a derby and we’ll be motivated at the highest level.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool come into the match as -220 favorites on Saturday. Everton are coming in at +575 for a win, with +235 odds for a draw.
