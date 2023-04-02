Liverpool FC Team News at Chelsea: Keita, Diaz, Thiago

I guess “Champions League Week” is off to a very rough start for Liverpool. Ahead of yesterday’s league fixture at Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described the schedule for this week as:

“It’s like a Champions League week. I’m super excited. We are not dumb. We know the last game against [Real] Madrid wasn’t a good game, before that at Bournemouth wasn’t a good game, the one before was world class.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 8pm GMT, Tuesday April 4, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 35% Draw 28% Liverpool 37%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea LDWWL Liverpool FC LLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 11th 38 pts Liverpool FC 8th 42 pts

Liverpool got completely thrashed by Manchester City, 4-1, yesterday who did the damage without the services of Erling Haaland. Now comes a visit to Chelsea, before hosting table toppers Arsenal next weekend.

Reds Team News

Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) are out for the rest of the season while Naby Keita could end up joining them. The midfielder has a new fitness issue- an unspecified muscular problem.

There is better news though, as Luis Diaz has returned to first team full training, almost completing his comeback from knee surgery. However, he will be eased back into it, so he won’t be in the mix for this match.

Meanwhile major midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) is also moving closer towards a return, but he is still a couple of weeks away.

