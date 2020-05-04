Liverpool FC News and Notes: Karius, Klopp, Salah, League Title

With the exception of Belarus, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League eying a potential mid-June return, behind closed doors, in neutral venues.
And with that in mind, training for Liverpool FC could resume this month. So let’s take a look at some of the LFC news and notes circulating on the internet today. The club and the city are at odds over Project Restart, with the mayor believing fans will show up, and not practice social distancing, outside Anfield if/when games are played with no fans allowed. The club believes there is no evidence for that.
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish wants to crown LFC champions already, get that out of the way, and then move on to what’s next for all the other clubs involved. He has some solid ideas, here’s more on them, and the quotes via Liverpool Offside, the SB Nations Reds community.
Moving on, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes this current crisis we’re in is a teachable moment, and he hopes that humanity will learn something from it, most importantly, how to treat one another better.
Getting to some quasi-transfer talk, Loris Karius, still officially a member of the Reds roster believe it or not, has essentially torn up his loan contract with Besiktas.
“It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems,” Karius captioned in a new post on his official Instagram account.
“I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.”
“It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support.”
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BE??KTA?. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BE??KTA? can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Be?ikta? ?
Finally, and this is really really funny. Mo Salah put Sky Sports in their place on social media, by throwing laughing emojis at a post intended to trigger debate as to whether or not the Egyptian should be sold this summer transfer window. The post has since been deleted, but not before This is Anfield nabbed a screen grab.
I mean hey, we’re all hurting for traffic right now, with no actual games to be had, and transfer rumors are the unhealthiest of junk food, sure, but you got to draw a line somewhere.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind