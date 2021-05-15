Liverpool overcame an early deficit at Old Trafford Thursday, winning 4-2 and keeping their slim chances for UEFA Champions League qualification alive.
There is little time to rest however, as Liverpool travels to West Brom to take on a now relegated Baggies side.
Injury News
Jurgen Klopp spoke Friday morning before training and there doesn’t appear to be any new injuries coming off of Thursday’s win, the first for the Merseyside club at Old Trafford since 2014.
It will be light training the rest of the way this season, with little time in between games. Klopp offered absolutely no update, either positively or negatively, on the injured absentees Ozan Kabak or James Milner. Those two, along with Naby Keita, have “minor fitness concerns.” If Kabak or Milner can pass late fitness tests on Saturday, it would add some strength to Liverpool’s defense.
If they are unavailable again, the hope is to then have them ready for the final two games. Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will not play again this season.
Top-4 race
If Liverpool want to play in the Champions League for the fifth-straight season then the task is simple – win. If the Reds win out, they finish with 69 points, which should be enough to clinch them a spot in Europe’s premier competition. This is because Chelsea and Leicester (the two teams in front of Liverpool in the table) play each other.
A Leicester win or draw means that Chelsea cannot reach 69 points. If Chelsea wins, then Leicester can max out at 69 points – sending it to goal difference. Liverpool will hold at least at least a two-goal advantage in GD heading into the final day in this scenario.
Struggling against the bottom
If Liverpool fail to make Champions League this year, it’s due to their struggles against the bottom third. They took all six points from 20th-place Sheffield United, but only five points out of a possible 24 from the next five teams in the table.
The highest position team they play in the last three matches is 13th-placed Crystal Palace, so the Reds will have to turn it around against the bottom third teams in order to get it done.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -480 favorites to win on Sunday. West Brom are receiving +1200 for a win, with +575 for a draw.
