Jurgen Klopp Opens Up on Liverpool’s Need for a New Centerback

It’s been an extremely dull and boring January transfer window, not just at Liverpool, but in the Premier League in general. The window closes in just two days, and it’s clear now that the Merseyside club must make a move of some sort at the central defender position. Look for them to get a new centerback, before the deadline passes, because they are deeply diminished at the position.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp even made a joke about it in his presser: “If you have a center half available at a reasonable price, and one with the quality we need, then send me a message.”
The latest setbacks surround Joel Matip, who may have suffered serious damage to his ankle ligaments. Anfield is holding out hope that the injury is not serious, but won’t know until they release the results of his scans. Fabinho, a midfielder who has had to deputize at the position due to the injury crisis, is out this weekend with a minor muscular injury.
So the situation just keeps getting worse and worse. Star man Virgil van Dijk tore his ACL in the Merseyside derby back in mid-October, and it’s unlikely he returns to action this seaosn. Joe Gomez ruptured a patella tendon in mid-November, and we won’t see him comeback for a long time either.
Klopp and Liverpool have to be desperate to reinforce the position right now, but the German insists they will only add somebody if it makes sense and he’s the right kind of player for them.
“You can imagine that we think about everything,” Klopp added.
“Of course, we thought the whole time, we think the whole time, it’s about doing the right thing it’s not, I’m not picky or whatever, but we need to find the right player.
“We have players, still not a lot to be honest in the defensive line, it’s incredible what’s happening there. It’s really incredible.”
So, in the words of Men at Work “who can it be now?” Well, in the words of Blur “look inside America.”
New York Red Bulls and United States CB Aaron Long is a target, according to ESPN. Liverpool aren’t only ones interested either, as he’s also been linked to Reading, as well as some unnamed clubs in England and France. However, the 28-year-old is regarded as/expected to be only a short term, stop gap solution.
