Jurgen Klopp Rep Shoots Down Links to Germany Job

Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the German National Team job for what seems like forever, as many a Die Mannschaft supporter would love to see the Stuttgart native take the reins. The idea of Klopp one day being the gaffer of the national side probably goes back to the early days of his Borussia Dortmund tenure, when he was establishing himself as a rising managerial star.

And now, with Germany having experienced back-to-back World Cup group stage crash outs, (plus their round of 16 elimination at last year’s Euros), there is much talk of “das reset” with the side. Does that mean a change in manager?

Current boss Hansi Flick responded yesterday to a reporter query on whether he will resign his post or not: “We’ll work that out quickly, it’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated. We’ll see about that soon.”

Sounds like a change could be coming, but according to the agent of Jurgen Klopp, Marc Kosicke, it’s not going to happen.

“That’s just a topic in the media,” Kosicke said to Sky Sports Germany. “Jürgen has a contract until 2026 at Liverpool. Klopp intends to fulfill the contract with Liverpool.”

Change is coming to Germany, as they have not been the same since winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. One of the world’s biggest traditional powers, they have fallen off the map entirely since claiming that glory.

One of their team leaders, Joshua Kimmich, said it best, with a rather dark quote: “This was the worst day of my career. I’m afraid I’ll fall into a hole. It makes you think that these failures are connected to my person. I joined in 2016, so being associated with failure is not something you want to stand for.”

His melancholy is warranted, look at this link, which shows Kai Havertz with a very sullen, grim expression as he accepts the Man of the Match award yesterday. Such is life at the World Cup- win a match and an award, but it means nothing if you’ve just been eliminated.

Hansi Flick has only been at the helm since 2021, but it might be time to move him on already. As for Klopp, while he is under contract long-term, Fenway Sports Group has put Liverpool up for sale, and a new owner could potentially look at bringing in their own new manager. Especially so with the way the Reds have struggling on the pitch. Despite what Kosicke said, Jurgen Klopp to Germany could really happen.

This has legs, as he was once considered to some day become the heir to Joachim Low.

