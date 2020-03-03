Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Idea Coronavirus Could Negate Title Season

Liverpool FC have not won a league title since 1990, but the drought IS going to end this season. They are champions-elect sitting 22 points ahead of Manchester City, and needing just four more wins to clinch it. To put it bluntly, the only thing that could stop them is…a plague of biblical proportions?
The latest counts regarding the coronavirus, a topic that is the number one news story in the world right now, state that close to 90,000 case have been recorded worldwide. The death toll is up to over 3,000 which is more than triple that of SARS or MERS. And now according to The Telegraph:
“The rapid spread of the virus has raised the prospect of the Government ordering the cancellation of all sporting events in the UK for more than two months, something that could mean some fixtures never being played.”
In this doomsday scenario, the first place team would not become champions, the bottom three would not be relegated and the teams in the European qualification slots would not get their berth in UEFA tournaments next season.
It’s quite a leap to go there however, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed this notion. He believes his club’s fans are astute enough to dismiss it as well.
“I don’t think our fans are paranoid. I can’t believe that Liverpool fans are bothered about it and I actually speak to Liverpool fans,” the German said ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea tomorrow.
“If you want to ask me how much sense it would make, who would play in the Champions League next season, it would be really interesting.”
No one really knows what’s going to happen, or not happen with the coronavirus, so it’s kind of extreme to speculate about the Premier League season being rendered null and void.
“It’s a nice story, but when I saw it for the first time, I thought: ‘Wow! Really, somebody thinks something like that?’ Liverpool fans are not silly enough to believe these things.”
Liverpool FC at Chelsea FA Cup Round of 16, FYIs
Kickoff: March 3, 7:45 pm, Stamford Bridge
Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Chelsea Team News, Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Last Five Meetings: Liverpool wins 3, Draw 1, Chelsea wins 1
Aggregate Score: Chelsea (LLLDW) 6-8 Liverpool (WWWDL)
TV: BBC 1
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
