Jurgen Klopp Admits Change is Needed at Liverpool

Change could be coming at Liverpool FC, in the near future, and it could be manager Jurgen Klopp who ultimately pays the price for that. At his weekly Friday press conference yesterday, Klopp said his team needs to “change things” because the status quo is failing.

Obviously, he was referring to his side and their form, but there is a gathering storm right now around his job security. That sounds crazy, given all that he has won at the Merseyside club, and how potent the team was, just last year.

“Conceding five in the Champions League is not acceptable but it happened anyway,” Klopp said at his press conference yesterday.

“We have to change things. The first half [against Madrid] was really good; the second half was the worst start. A lot of things are back but not stable yet.

“We need to find some consistency in the way we play. It cannot be all about emotions … We just have to start believing in ourselves again and bring our quality on the pitch.”

Ahead of tonight’s league clash at Crystal Palace, Liverpool sit eighth in the table, four points behind Fulham for the final Europa League qualifying slot. They’re seven back of Tottenham, for fourth, but they do have two games in hand on Spurs. So top four is not of question by any means, but they really have their work cut out for them.

Given the result at home vs Real Madrid in midweek, their UCL campaign is all but over. Top four is all they have to play for.

“I’m sorry that I cannot guarantee Champions League in this moment, but we’ll fight for it,” Klopp continued. “It’s not done yet, so we don’t have to talk about it as if it’s not possible.

“But we have to start doing work earlier than before we know where we will end up position-wise and European competition-wise.”

Jurgen Klopp making these remarks is probably an indication that he is likely feeling the heat right now. The pressure is on, as the backlash against his ownership, Fenway Sports Group, continues to swell. It is not Klopp’s fault FSG is so despised right now by much of the fan base.

The pitchforks are out for FSG, as they mishandled roster changes and development. Klopp is of course not without fault, as he’s made some mistakes too, but overall, the buck stops with FSG Chairman John W. Henry. He failed this club and their fans, but he’ll keep his job.

Jurgen Klopp may not. Yes, despite the fact that he had this team contending for an unprecedented quadruple, just last year.

Again Klopp has made some errors, but he has still won the big trophies, and to sack him this year would be a massive mistake.

