Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a press conference yesterday in which he basically embodied the famous line, delivered by main character Lloyd Christmas (portrayed by Jim Carrey) in the timeless comedy classic “Dumb and Dumber.”

You know the line “so, you’re saying there’s a chance!” which has become a meme, gif and just plain staple of the internet, despite the film being close to 30 years old. Klopp has a similar mindset about his Reds, who enter tonight’s UCL knockout round tie with Real Madrid down 5-2.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Real Madrid leads 5-2

Kickoff: Wed. March 15, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

He said he still believes, even if no one else does, his players can pull off a miracle comeback win here.

“What I said after the game three weeks ago was that Madrid are through to the next round,” Klopp said. “But three weeks later, we know there is a game to play and if it is only a one percent chance, I would like to give it a try.

“In this room, 100 percent of people think we have no chance. If I am the only one who thinks we have a little, that’s fine. It’s Real Madrid, they are three goals up. It’s not something you want for Christmas, but we have nothing to lose. We are alone with a little belief, in with a chance of doing it.”

Notice he said the word “Christmas” there. Again, so you’re saying there’s a chance?

