Liverpool vs Brentford Team News: Jota, Thiago, Keita, Ajer

Liverpool hosts Brentford on Saturday, in a match-up that is massive…for second tier European football qualification. Both teams are in the mix for Europa League qualification, although the Bees have some work to do to try and reach sixth, or even fifth place.

The London club may need to settle for seventh, and head to UEFA Europa Conference League next season. That is actually a massive accomplishment when you consider how they were only promoted to the Premier League a couple seasons ago.

You have to consider Brentford and Brighton, and up until recently Fulham, the most pleasant surprises of the Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 6, 5:30pm Anfield

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

All three of these recently promoted clubs have spent most, if not all of the season on the first page of the table.

Team News for Both Sides

Diogo Jota recovered from his back issue to feature in the win over Fulham off the bench. He could be in contention to start here. Naby Keita (undisclosed issue) and Roberto Firmino (groin injury) returned to training ahead of Fulham and could be in the match day squad here.

“Bobby is training and looks good,” said Jurgen Klopp in midweek.

“Pretty much the same for Naby.”

Meanwhile Thiago Alcantara (hip) is out for the long term, with Stefan Bajcetic (groin) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) done for the season.

Switching over to the Bees, Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt due to an unspecified reason.

Elsewhere Pontus Jansson (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf) and Christian Norgaard (also a calf problem) are ruled out.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories