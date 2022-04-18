Liverpool FC Team News vs Manchester United: Jota, Klopp

Liverpool beat Manchester City to advance to the FA Cup Final this past Saturday, and now they return to chasing the same side they just vanquished in the Premier League competition. Liverpool sits just one point behind City with seven league games left to play.
They face a tough test from arch-rival Manchester United, who sit fifth and are looking to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur to get back into the Champions League next season. Let’s take a look at the latest Reds team news for this one.
Injury News
Liverpool continue to battle on multiple fronts, but that are as healthy as can be expected. Diogo Jota was a slight concern heading into the semifinal after getting a knock against Benfica, but made the bench. No one else seems to have any concerns.
Value of squad depth
Liverpool have said all year they want to battle on all four fronts, and they are doing just that. The Reds will play at least 62 games this year, and hope for a 63rd if they can get past Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals.
To be that successful, you have to have a deep squad, and Jurgen Klopp praised his whole team on Monday.
“Our situation is clear, some were not in the squad on the weekend and will not be tomorrow who are in really good shape,” he said. “If we achieve anything this year, it will be about how all the boys deal with the situation.
“That means the boys who are not in the squad from time to time, they keep the training quality at an extremely high level. Credit to them.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -265 favorites on Tuesday. United are +650 underdogs, with +425 odds on a draw.
