Liverpool FC have to be careful not to let Tottenham Hotspur beat them twice. With Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones now both suspended, plus a very tough road match at Brighton & Hove Albion looming, it’s a very strong possibility.

The loss to Spurs was highly controversial, to say the least, and obviously the Reds got hosed on some critical calls, but the next league match is already here, even if all of the fallout from last weekend isn’t over with yet.

Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, Sun. Oct 8, 2023, Falmer Stadium

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool LWWWW, 4th, 16 pts Brighton LWWWL, 6th, 15 pts,

Google Probability: Liverpool 46% Brighton 30% Draw 24%

Team News for Both Sides

Jones will now begin serving his three match ban for his strong “challenge” on Spurs midfield maven Yves Bissouma. Jota is suspended for just this one, due to his two yellow cards in the same match accumulation.

Shifting to the injury front, Thiago Alcantara is out, because Thiago is always out. That dude, I swear, has never been match fit for Liverpool, ever. (Joking of course).

Finally, Cody Gakpo, who suffered a knee injury last weekend, is out until after the internationals.

Another oft-injured player, Stefan Bajcetic (calf), is likely to miss out here, as his Caoimhin Kelleher (knee). However, the latter is only the cup keeper, so he wouldn’t play here, barring emergency, anyway.

Flipping over to the Seagulls, good old friends Adam Lallana and James Milner are out injured unfortunately. So no reunion with their former mates, for this midfield duo, apparently.

Also currently out of commission is the following trio: Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan and Julio Enciso.

