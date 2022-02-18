Liverpool FC Team News vs Norwich City: Jota, Harlem Globetrotters

Liverpool FC return to Premier League action on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds sit second in the table, nine points behind Manchester City, but have a game in hand. They welcome Norwich on Saturday, who are 18th in the table and in a relegation fight.
Liverpool picked up a few injuries in Wednesday’s win over Inter Milan but should be close to full strength. (For the Liverpool starting XI Prediction go here)
Injury News
The big news is in regards to Diogo Jota, whom Klopp ruled out today.
“We need further assessments,” Klopp added. “It is something with some ligaments around the ankle. We have to wait. Everybody saw the picture of him in the boot and that is a normal procedure. For sure, he won’t be available for the weekend.”
Jota injured his ankle in Wednesday’s win before halftime. He was able to finish the half, but then came off at halftime. Jota has been in terrific form for the Reds, so the hope is the injury isn’t too serious. Klopp maintains hope that Jota will be available against Chelsea in the League Cup Final a week from tomorrow.
There were also worries about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when he didn’t come in as a sub, but those fears were alleviated on Thursday.
Everyone else should be available. Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether this side is the best he’s ever had at Anfield during his press conference today. In his response, the hugging German affirmed that notion while also hilariously referencing the Harlem Globetrotters.
Klopp replied:
“Yes, but I really don’t like talking about it because we talk constantly about it and the first thing that happened was Diogo Jota is out and we don’t know for how long.
“We don’t know what will happen in the next game and all these kind of things happen now and yes we know that we have a really good team, really good squad and we have to deliver and have to fight. The quality and the potential of the boys was not the key for the win at Inter, the key was the attitude and the spirit we created on the pitch and that made the difference.
“It’s all about what do you make of the things you have available. We just have to fight and we’re not thinking about how good we could be, we are not the Harlem Globetrotters. There are a lot of really good football teams and squads that we have to battle with, nobody here is happy with being second. We need each and every one of them and not talking about it.
“[The squad] is there and it’s great and usually we talk about it when we don’t have enough players or you think we should sign more players but we spoke for two weeks about it and now Diogo is out.
“Let’s stop asking me about it, think about it, write about it, do whatever you want but my opinion is clear: Yes, top squad, best I ever had but it’s so much more important what kind of mood there is in the team and inside the stadium we can create to get results.
“You don’t win a Champions League away game at Inter Milan because you’re good, you win because you want it with all you have and that’s what we did.”
Getting More familiar with Norwich
Liverpool and Norwich have already met twice this season. The Reds opened the season with a 3-0 win at Carrow Road, then knocked Norwich (favorite PL club of Super Bowl 56 halftime performer Snoop Dogg, as you’ll see below) out of the Carabao Cup by the same scoreline.
Now the two teams will meet twice in a span of two weeks, both at Anfield.
Along with Saturday’s match, the two squads drew each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup. It’s a rare occurrence of facing the same team four times in a season, and Liverpool hope the final two meetings go the same way as the first two.
Betting Lines
These matches are part of a very tough stretch for Liverpool, which sees them play 11 matches in 35 days in four different competitions.
Liverpool are -800 favorites for the match. Norwich are +2500 underdogs, with +800 odds on a draw.
