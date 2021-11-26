Liverpool Team News vs Southampton: Jota, Keita, Firmino, Gomez

Things couldn’t have gone much better for Liverpool Wednesday night in the Champions League. The Reds were able to rotate players and still topped Porto 2-0, remaining perfect in group play.
Liverpool now welcome Southampton in Premier League action, as they try to keep pace in the league.
Injury News
Slowly, but surely, the Reds are getting back to full strength. James Milner and Jordan Henderson both got time off the bench, as did Andy Robertson. Henderson and Robertson are available to start if called upon Saturday, while Milner is likely to come off the bench.
Diogo Jota rested after suffering a knock to the knee against Arsenal, but is expected to be available Saturday. Naby Keita and Divock Origi also missed Wednesday with injuries, and they are close to returning.
Roberto Firmino is still working his way back from a muscle injury, as is Joe Gomez. Curtis Jones is getting closer to returning after suffering an eye injury in training.
Busy schedule
Saturday will be the first of three PL matches in eight days for Liverpool, who travel to Everton and Wolves after facing Southampton. It is the start of a crazy stretch for Liverpool, who play 10 matches in the next 32 days.
The tight Premier League schedule has come under fire in recent weeks, but is something every one must deal with.
Utilizing the whole squad will be key for Liverpool during the stretch.
Betting Lines: Liverpool are -340 favorites, with Southampton getting +850 odds on a win. The odds on a draw are +500.
