Liverpool Capt. Jordan Henderson Wanted by Both PSG and Atletico

It may not be long until Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are playing in the same midfield again, although this time in blue, not red. The Liverpool Captain could follow Gini to Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be keen. Or he could move to Atletico Madrid, another club that’s said to be interested in the Reds skipper.
That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that contract extension talks between the player and Anfield have now stalled out. His current deal expires in 2023, so with two years left, he brings a substantial amount of value in the transfer market.
Sportsmail “understands the discussions were not fruitful and there is now an impasse; as things stand, there is no indication when – or if – talks will resume.”
Given that he’s aged 31, this would be the final time that Liverpool would have to cash him on him from a potential sale. The English international was even a surprise goal scorer for England during their deep run at Euro 2020.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a big admirer of Hendo from his days playing against him with Tottenham Hotspur. PSG seem to be this summer’s version of what Chelsea were last year- “the champions” of the summer transfer window.
In addition to Wijnaldum moving over on a free, the Ligue 1 powerhouse also signed Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma on a Bosman too.
They then bested Chelsea to Achraf Hakimi, and in a window that’s been dullsville for the most part, Les Parisiens are one of the few hubs of real activity.
They seem to be making a run at finally winning that elusive UEFA Champions League title, and all the pieces seem to be falling into place for them.
However, they will have competition from Atletico Madrid for Jordan Henderson, who would fit in really well in Diego Simeone’s system.
