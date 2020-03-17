Liverpool Superfan John Oliver Vents Reds Supporter Angst (Video)

As you know, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is a Liverpool FC supporter extraordinaire. The Englishman transplanted to America comedian/talk show host does not shy away from his scouser supportership, and the same holds true in the video below.
The Premier League has suspended play until April 4 over coronavirus fears. With Liverpool FC 25 points up with only nine games left, and second place Manchester City (who have ten matches remaining) only able to collect a maximum 30 points the rest of the way, Liverpool are champions-elect. There is an emergency meeting, of all 20 PL clubs, called for Thursday, and reportedly, there is little opposition to rewarding the Merseyside club the silverware.
There are expectations that the worst is yet to come for the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, and that we could see finally see peak sometime in May. As it stands, this is the longest the top flight has been shut down since WWII.
And it’s all so very surreal given how just 13 days ago, Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp scoffed at the notion of the coronavirus outbreak negating his side’s title season. The German was absolutely right to do so, given what we knew at that time. Things escalated quickly, to say the least and now we have a very fluid situation by the hour.
John Oliver does a fantastic job here, in covering all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus on Liverpool not coming until the 18:54 mark in this video and then continuing on until the 20 minute mark. Enjoy!
At the end of the day, no true Liverpool supporter wants to see the title drought ended this way- without it fully earned. But also, on the other hand, it is earned, because what else was going to happen? You can feel the angst of John Oliver here- will the Liverpool title drought continue?
Even if it takes a global pandemic to extend it?
