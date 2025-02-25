A big midweek clash awaits as Liverpool FC hosts Newcastle United. And there are four new injury concerns to cover, two for each side, in the form of Joelinton, Sven Botman (both knees), Conor Bradley (thigh muscle) and Alexis Mac Allister (black eye, swollen face). We’ll get started first with the Reds, as manager Arne Slot provided updates earlier today.

Good news first, as Mac Allister should be fine to feature, with Slot saying: “Yes, I think he will [be available]. He will train with us today.”

Liverpool vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb 26, 8:15pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 17% Liverpool 64% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle LWLLW, 44 pts, 6th Liverpool WDWDW, 64 pts, 1st

Team News for Both Sides

The news is much worse for Bradley, who coincidentally missed the first meeting between these two sides in December with a hamstring injury. The same part of the body is banged up again, as the Northern Ireland right back will be sidelined for a few weeks with a thigh injury.

“He is out for a few weeks,” Slot said.

“I cannot tell exactly how many, but it is clear that he went off with a muscle injury and that it is going to take a while before he is back.”

Meanwhile Joe Gomez remains out until the final week of the season. Shifting gears to the Geordies, Botman is recovering quickly from his knee problem, and he could feature here, provided he passes a late fitness test.

“Sven is improving and improving quickly,” manager Eddie Howe said earlier today. “We will see if he makes the game or not; he will be close.”

As for Joelinton, Howe provided an update on him as well, saying: “With Joe, it’s similar to Sven. He is really improving and doing really well and pushing. He is another player who could be quite close. He has those key aspects that we have missed when he’s not there.”

Maybe we’ll see Joelinton in action right before the international break. Or maybe not.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

