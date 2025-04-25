It’s a very brief, but quite impactful injury/fitness team news situation going on Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. English defender Joe Gomez is the only absentee for the Reds, as we got an update today on when he could make a long-awaited return from his thigh injury. And yes, that is a phrase we’ve said numerous times this season, as he’s suffered through an injury plagued campaign.

‘If his recovery goes well, he would be able to [play] maybe in the last one or two games of the season. Arne Slot said of Joe Gomez on Friday.

Liverpool FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Sunday, April 27, 4:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 9% Draw 14% Liverpool 77%

Team News for Both Sides

“He is still not training with us yet, but he is coming closer and closer.” So you can rule Joe Gomez out until close to Championship Sunday then. But the good news is, he’s the only fitness concern for the Merseyside club right now. Shifting gears to Tottenham, they also only have one injury concern, but it’s a big one- Heung-Min Son.

“In terms of rehab, Sonny is the only one who is going through that process, improving, but not ready for Sunday,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said of Son and his ankle/foot problem.

Ruling Son out for Sunday makes sense here. Spurs have nothing to play for in the league, and need to save him for the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Radu Dragusin is of course out for the season.

