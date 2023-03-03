Liverpool Team News vs Man United: Joe Gomez, Naby Keita

The Liverpool vs Manchester United rivalry is a pretty balanced one, when you look at the all-time records. Liverpool have won 80 times, across all competitions, while Manchester United have emerged victorious on 90 previous occasions.

All in all, there have been 68 draws between the two Northwest England rivals. Let’s take a look at the team fitness situation for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun March 5, Anfield, 4:30pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 40% Draw 26% Man United win 34%

PL Form: Man United WWDWL Liverpool WDWWL

PL Standing: Man United 3rd, 39 pts Liverpool 6th, 39 pts

Defender Joe Gomez is now placed into the long-term injury absentee category, joining Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and the youngster Calvin Ramsay, the last of which is done for the season (knee injury).

Naby Keita faces a late fitness evaluation, because of an unspecified knock.

Meanwhile loanee Arthur Melo has started training with the U21s, so he’s truly progressing on the come back trail now after having spent months out of commission due to a thigh injury.

Otherwise boss Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this one.

