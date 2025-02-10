Liverpool at Everton Team News: Joe Gomez, Vitalii Mykolenko

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is just like the popular Grandpa Abe Simpson gif. You know the one- where he walks in and then quickly walks right out. Joe Gomez just got off the injured list, after a decently long spell, and started in the shocking 1-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle (more on that in the next post).

However, he had to be subbed off due to injury, and now his status in doubt for Wednesday night’s rescheduled Merseyside derby.

Liverpool FC at Everton FC FYIs

Merseyside Derby Kickoff: Wednesday February 12 at 7.30pm local, Goodison Park

Google Result Probability: Everton FC victory 14% Draw 19% Liverpool victory 67%

PL Standing, Form: Everton FC 16th, 26 pts, LLWWW Liverpool 1st, 56 pts, DDWWW

Whenever Everton and Liverpool get together, you know it’s going to be spirited, to say the least. The visitors have just one more fitness concern, beyond Joe Gomez, and that’s another English defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He missed out on the FA Cup on Sunday, and is doubtful the midweek evening clash.

The hosts, however, have a very long injury list, with Vitalii Mykolenko (calf strain) having the potential to possibly make a return here.

Meanwhile Seamus Coleman (lower leg), Armando Broja (foot), Orel Mangala (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Dwight McNeil (knee surgery) and Youssef Chermiti all remain out, as longer-term injury absentees.

So with that all said, let’s move on to the lineup predictions.

