Joe Gomez Undergoes Knee Surgery, Could Miss Rest of Season

For defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC, there is a full blown injury crisis on their hands. The worst of it is at the back, where they will be without three first team level defenders in Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the time being.
The latest setback is Gomez, who suffered tendon damage in his left knee while training with England yesterday. It was a non-contact injury. Liverpool have not yet ruled him out for the rest of the season, but it is highly probable that he doesn’t play again in 20/21.
Today, the Merseyside club announced that Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair the tendon in his knee, and that his rehabilitation will soon commence.
An official Liverpool Football Club statement reads: “Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.”
“The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday. The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.
“The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery. Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.”
Yesterday, we went in depth on what the Joe Gomez injury means to him, his position group and the team as a whole. You can read that here. Liverpool, who currently sit third in the Premier League table, are off until Nov 21, when they take on table topping Leicester City.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind