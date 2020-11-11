Joe Gomez Suffers Serious Injury, Liverpool Fitness Crisis Deepens

Losing, arguably, the best centre back in the world for the season in Virgil Van Dijk was just the first major blow to Liverpool FC’s title defence. The Reds took another major hit today when it was reported Joe Gomez suffered a serious knee injury during training with the England national team.
England boss Gareth Southgate eluded to the seriousness of it when he confirmed it was a non-contact injury. Given that information, it would appear that severe damage to the muscles or ligaments surrounding the knee will likely be found in the scans. He has since been withdrawn from the England squad and will return to Liverpool’s new training facility for further treatment.
The language used by the England head coach in his press conference will be concerning to anyone affiliated with the red half of Merseyside.
“I can’t tell you how serious it is because he is yet to have scans,” Southgate said.
“What was upsetting to see, he was in a fair bit of pain. There was nobody around him when the injury happened. I didn’t like that element of it, but we’ve just got to wait and see what the scans show.”
“We’re all hopeful for him that it’s not what it might be. But it’s not a good situation”
The injury comes just days after the Reds lost right-back Trent Alexander Arnold, who suffered calf damage in the clash with Manchester City. This prompted Liverpool coach Klopp to go on the offensive about fixture congestion and the need for five subs yet again, telling media at his post-match press conference:
“All the other teams have to understand. It’s not an advantage, it’s a necessity. We have to talk again. Masters sold it completely wrong. We are the only big league with three subs.”
His thoughts were echoed by the gaffers at rival heavyweights Manchester City and Manchester United. Both Solskjaer and Guardiola have also been bemoaning the schedule pile up and the ridiculous decision by the EPL to not follow suit with their European counterparts and allow a 5/11 substitution rule.
With Joe Gomez seemingly joining Van Dijk on the long term injury list, and makeshift option Fabinho on the shelf too, it leaves Liverpool incredibly short on central defensive options. They must now rely on the injury-prone Joel Matip, the inexperienced Nat Phillips and kids Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio in the pivotal central defensive role.
This doesn’t even factor in the Alexander-Arnold loss which will more than likely see a square peg in a round hole with James Milner filling in at right-back or Welsh teenager Neco Williams being thrown in the deep end. The next few weeks might just give the brilliant German his biggest test of his storied career so far.
Liverpool released a statement saying that Joe Gomez will "undergo further diagnosis on the issue with Liverpool's medical team."
