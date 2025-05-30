Jeremie Frimpong Makes €35m Move to Liverpool FC

Welcome to the summer transfer window Liverpool FC! It doesn’t actually officially open until Sunday, but the Merseyside club have their first signing on the board in Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong. Trent Alexander-Arnold out (joining Real Madrid, earlier than expected actually, as we learned today), Jeremie Frimpong in, on a €35m deal.

Although we have to point out that Frimpong is a very different kind of player than TAA.

Jeremie Frimpong é um Red. pic.twitter.com/n53CrAMoKT — Liverpool FC Brasil (@LFCBrasil) May 30, 2025

Frimpong is a pure wing back, and one of the best in the world, to hold that specific designation. The Netherlands international can also play as a winger, giving manager Arne Slot added options, due to his versatility.

At Leverkusen, he was part of that historical 2023-24 invincibles side, the first Bundesliga side to reach this distinction.

Dear @JeremieFrimpong, You arrived with a smile, and you never stopped sharing it. Your joy, energy and heart lit up every room, training session and matchday. We will miss your laugh, your dance moves and your hugs, but most of all, we will miss the incredible person behind… pic.twitter.com/jbsS6M64nk — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 30, 2025

The Frimpong movie has been officially announced, by both clubs, and it now preludes what could likely be the second acquisition of the summer- his former Bayer teammate Florian Wirtz.

We’ll cover that in the next post.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

