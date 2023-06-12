It’s no secret what the main priority is for Liverpool this summer transfer window- central midfield. We’ll see what happens with the future of Thiago Alcantara, who will see his contact expire next summer, but it’s possible Liverpool will sign up to three new midfielders this summer, and James Ward-Prowse is the next target.

I know, stop us if you’ve heard this one before- Liverpool want a player on Southampton FC! Breaking News Flash!

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Merseyside club want to sign Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer, and they’re apparently willing to go as much as, or even over $60 million/50m GBP. That amount is reportedly what the Southampton valuation is.

I could be a good deal for all involved, as Southampton has no issues acting as Anfield’s farm club. We all know that already. For Ward-Prowse, it is hard to imagine the 28-year-old English international really wants to play down in the Championship. And the Saints Captain, who has spent his entire career at the south coast club, slots in well to what Jurgen Klopp likes to do.

Of course, the Reds face major competition for him though as both Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in too. The latter will be especially motivated to buy a new midfielder, as Declan Rice is going to bolt, and they’ll need to replace him. The Hammers will have a ton of money to spend from the Rice sale to work with too. Courtesy of Arsenal of Bayern Munich.

Getting back to Liverpool, they just announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, only a few days ago. He was a good fall back option after having missed out on Jude Bellingham. So kudos to Anfield on getting their summer shopping started early.

However, they still have oh so much left to do in this revamping this position group. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all gone this summer, as their contracts expired. Fabinho is contracted until 2026, but his future is uncertain as well.

