Liverpool Team News at Manchester United: James Milner, Ozan Kabak

It’s a must win for Liverpool on Thursday when they travel across northwest England to face Manchester United. Liverpool sit sixth in the table, seven points behind Chelsea with a game in a hand.
Every game is a must-win from here on out if Liverpool are even going to have a chance at playing in the Champions League next year.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm GMT Thursday, May 13, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com
Odds: United win +180, Liverpool win +135, Draw is +255
Injury News
Ozan Kabak was a surprise injury miss against Southampton last Saturday. The center back is likely out again on Thursday.
James Milner is also has a nagging injury, and is likely to miss against United. Liverpool hope to have him available for the final three fixtures. Long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are progressing well, but it is almost certain none play again this season.
Schedule Congestion
The Premier League did no favors for Liverpool in rescheduling the fixture with United after the original match was postponed due to United fan protests. The match being moved to Thursday means Liverpool will have four matches in 11 days to close the season, the tightest finish of any team in the competition.
Because of their own struggles, the Reds need to win all four to give themselves any chance of Champions League play. United had to prioritize matches, with the PL giving them three matches in five days with the make-up. That saw United resting several key players against Leicester, giving a boost to one of Liverpool’s top-4 rivals.
House of Horrors
Old Trafford hasn’t been kind to Liverpool. The Reds last won there in 2014, making them winless in their eight matches on their rivals’ ground. Liverpool have drawn four of the past six meetings there. However, a draw simply won’t do on Sunday, and Liverpool need to finally find that elusive win again.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind