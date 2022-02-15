Liverpool FC Team News at Inter Milan (UCL): Henderson, Klopp

Liverpool’s quest to win a seventh European Cup continues Wednesday at the San Siro against Inter Milan. The Reds finished Group B with the maximum 18 points, and aim to continue that hot streak.
Inter Milan come into the game second in Serie A, just one point behind AC Milan in the table. (For the Liverpool FC starting XI Prediction go here)
Injury News
Heading into the game, the only player on Liverpool’s injury report appears to be Jordan Henderson. Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem overly concerned about it, just saying that the Captain got a knock on the knee, but he expects him to be fine here.
Henderson caught a spike in the knee, creating a “proper wound” that looked like “lips” according to Klopp. But the Liverpool skipper is expected to take part in some training Tuesday and could be available.
Rare meeting between historic clubs
Wednesday will be just the fifth meeting all time between Liverpool and Inter. Liverpool is 3-1 in those meetings, but the last match-up came in the Round of 16 in 2008. The Reds advanced to the quarterfinals in 2008 with a 3-0 aggregate score line.
Inter won the other tie, in the 1965 semifinal, 4-3 on aggregate, as they triumphed 3-0 at the San Siro, after Liverpool had won 3-1 at Anfield.
Liverpool have won this competition six times, and Inter have won it three, making it one of two ties in the Round of 16 where both clubs have lifted the trophy (along with Benfica and Ajax).
No more away goals rule
There is a new format in this year’s Champions League, as the away goal rule no longer was abolished. Now, if the two teams have the same amount of goals (no matter where they are scored) after the second leg, the game will go into extra time, and then if needed, penalties.
Jurgen Klopp said it won’t really change the way Liverpool approach the game, but also stated his fondness for the old rule.
“I can’t remember a game where we went somewhere and thought, ‘we go there to get a goal,'” Klopp said.
“We go there to get a result. But I liked the rule, even as a supporter. I don’t know why exactly they scrapped it, but it’s not a massive impact on the way we play.”
Betting Lines
Liverpool are +110 favorites in the game. Inter are +255 underdogs, with +255 odds given on a draw.
