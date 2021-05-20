New Liverpool FC Home Kit Unveiled, Possible New Away Kit Leaked

Every year, the run-in to Championship Sunday brings high stakes, thrilling battles for titles and positioning. It also brings Next Year’s Kit Release Season, and Thursday brought the latest strip from Liverpool FC.
The Anfield outfit recently switched from New Balance to Nike, and in these designs, you can see the new direction that the Merseyside club is going with their outerwear. While the home kit was officially unveiled, the away kit has not been, but internet sleuths (or supposed internet sleuths) believe they have found the 2021/22 road match shirt.
Introducing the new Liverpool home kit ? pic.twitter.com/5tM0nwV0rW
— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 20, 2021
In the tweet above and below you can see the new jersey being modeled by two of Liverpool’s most important players. It’s a throwback, to the swinging 60s, when the merseysiders put opponents on “red alert” as the product description articulates:
“Taking inspiration from the 1964 season, when the Reds were under the management and instruction of Bill Shankly, next season’s home kit captures the glow of a bright red colourway.
“In 1964, LFC introduced a full-flooded red kit for the first time in the club’s history on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge, with Shankly famously saying that ‘red is for danger and red is for power’. This set the foundation for their dominance for years to come.”
One more [extremely] important match to go in this campaign, but here's the Liverpool kit for next season. pic.twitter.com/H3Ky2DecAO
— Pharaohs XI ?? (@PharaohsXI) May 20, 2021
Shankly is right about red, it’s the natural hue for “warning!” As for that potential road kit, we will need to await for official confirmation, as there seems to be two competing candidates out on there on the internet/social media. But here’s what’s out there right now.
If this is it, it’s very sharp, and it looks like a 1970s or 1980s England shirt.
The new @LFC x @Nike away kit set to be released soon. pic.twitter.com/wFWGgMFkDu
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 20, 2021
Or this shirt could be it, as its design seems to be more in line/on the same page as the home kit
One down, two to go~ pic.twitter.com/DirjmRmyxB
— ???? (@dionasauruss) May 20, 2021
Away & 3rd kit ??? pic.twitter.com/4OFm2u3AVr
— MoTakSalah (@0nlyMoSalah) May 20, 2021
Which also provides us a look at the new potential third kit, in yellow. We’ll see how this all plays out.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation.
