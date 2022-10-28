Liverpool FC Team News vs Leeds United: Henderson, Thiago

Liverpool returns home after some Champions League heroics in Amsterdam to take on struggling Leeds United in EPL action this weekend. The Reds come into this one off the back of an unconvincing 3-0 victory over Ajax. Jurgen Klopp’s side was nowhere near being in the contest when Mohamed Salah gave them the lead right before halftime.

Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot gave the score line a more emphatic feel, but the truth is Liverpool is still nowhere near their best form.

Leeds might have considered themselves unlucky to lose to league leaders Arsenal a few weeks back. They can have no such complaints with their two performances since. They were hammered by fellow strugglers Leicester in the fixture straight after the Arsenal fixture.

Last week against Fulham, they threw away the lead and looked second-best as they fell to a deserved defeat.

Liverpool vs Leeds FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 29, 2022, at 7.45 pm UK at Anfield

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw `15% Leeds 10%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 16pts DLWWL Leeds 18th, 9pts DLLLL

Team News

Liverpool still has a lengthy injury list. Loanee Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota have both been ruled out until after the World Cup. The same can be said of Colombian attacker Luis Diaz. Joel Matip might squeeze out a performance prior to the World Cup break, but it is unlikely.

In better news, Naby Keita is back in training and Ibrahima Konate returned to the bench in Amsterdam. Spanish midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara is still missing with an ear infection, and Jordan Henderson is 50/50 at best after securing a heavy knock on his knee against Ajax.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Who knows what to expect in this match? Liverpool fans have whiplash from watching their up-and-down form. On the other hand, Leeds was unlucky to lose to league leaders Arsenal, but then again, they were thrashed by struggling Leicester. Anything could happen in this match and we wouldn’t be surprised by any result.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

