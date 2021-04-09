Liverpool FC Team News vs Aston Villa: Henderson, Origi, Kelleher

After a dreadful performance at Real Madrid in the Champions League during midweek, Liverpool FC will look to regroup against Aston Villa on Saturday at Anfield.
The last time the two teams met in the league, Aston Villa trounced Liverpool 7-2. Liverpool certainly can’t afford another result like that this weekend! (For the LFC starting XI Prediction go here)
Injury News
There doesn’t appear to be any surprise injury news from Liverpool. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both injured and out for the season. Also out of commission here are Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson. There is still a hope that Henderson could be back in a couple weeks, but nothing firm is set.
Divock Origi should be back on the bench. Origi is suffering from a muscle injury. Back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher should be back from a minor knock as well.
Anfield woes
It has been a drastic turnaround for Liverpool at their home of Anfield, but definitely not in a good way. In mid-January, the Reds extended their unbeaten run at home to 68 straight matches. But after a shock defeat to Burnley on Jan. 21, the tide has certainly shifted.
Liverpool have now lost six straight matches at their home ground, failing to even score from open play at any point during that stretch. Liverpool have an equal split of four home and four away games the rest of the season in the Premier League, and thus they will need to turn around their home form as soon as they can.
Betting Lines
Despite losing the last meeting between the squads, by an eye-popping margin, Liverpool are still -190 favorites on Saturday. Aston Villa are receiving +510 odds for a win and there are +340 odds on a draw in this clash.
