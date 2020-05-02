Liverpool FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items and transfer rumors, related to the club circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action on June 8, and play matches behind closed doors in neutral venues.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. The next meeting, on May 8, will be extremely critical, and we’ll know more then.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our all Liverpool FC transfer rumor XI and or Optimal Liverpool XI with transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
Speaking of Project Restart, there is a lot of friction on this front right now between the club and the city. If the plan is to play in neutral venues, then it might not be an issue, but if Anfield is to be used…well you can read more about it here.
Elsewhere, LFC’s top transfer target, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, has ruled out a move to Bundesliga dominating Bayern Munich. He instead prefers a move abroad, and that’s a huge boost for the Reds, as they are said to be leading the race to acquire his signature.
Werner’s contract runs until 2023, with a release clause in the €50 to €60 million region. Moving on to Reds making their mark on social media during this lockdown…
Beast of a challenge set by GB’s fastest ever female @dinaashersmith…
165 Mountain climbers in 45 seconds for me & it was an absolute blow ???@Nike #livingroomcup #playinside pic.twitter.com/0H4h6VNqX6
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 1, 2020
…James Milner, with the ultimate quarantine workout physical challenge.
And Captain Jordan Henderson showing what an all around solid citizen he is. Hendo was there to provide a special surprise to a supporter who’s had a very rough year.
We’re all having a rough year, but things have especially tough for this man, season ticket holder David Kerruish.
It was a tough end to 2019 for lifelong red, David Kerruish, so with the help of his sister I gave him a little surprise. ?? YNWA https://t.co/BX45m4bSby
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 1, 2020
