Liverpool Team News vs Arsenal: Henderson, Matip, Milner, Gomez

Liverpool will look to make it three wins out of three in Premier League competition on Monday night when they host Arsenal FC. The Reds topped Chelsea 2-0 last Sunday in league action, and downed Lincoln City 7-2 in the opening game of the Carabao Cup.
Monday they welcome Arsenal, who have also won their first two fixtures. The two teams have met once this season already, facing off in the Community Shield, which Arsenal won on penalties. A couple of streaks are on the line for Liverpool in this contest.
The Reds have gone 60-games unbeaten at home in the Premier League and are approaching the club record of 63. (For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here).
Arsenal have not won at Anfield since 2012, a string of eight-straight losses. Arsenal have found recent success against Liverpool, however, ending a 10-match winless streak in July and then taking the Community Shield after that.
On the injury front, Liverpool’s already thin center back rotation took another hit when both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez missed out last week.
Gomez returned to full training on Friday, and seems on the right track to get a start on Monday night. Matip is out until after the next international break. Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson as well.
Henderson suffered a thigh injury against Chelsea and was forced to the bench.
James Milner missed Thursday’s Carabao Cup game with a minor calf problem and will be a game-time decision on Monday.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain will miss out again with his long term injury, but is progressing with his rehab.
Every one else is available for Liverpool, as they continue their quest to win back-to-back Premier League titles.
Liverpool are 47/100 favorites to win, according to Betway, with Arsenal getting 11/2 odds to win on the road. There are 7/2 odds on a draw.
