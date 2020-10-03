Liverpool got knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday on penalties against Arsenal. Now the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday when they’ll face Aston Villa. This was a tough trip last season, when Liverpool fell behind 1-0 in the first half.
They did come away with a win, when late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane sealed the three points. Liverpool will be aiming for a fourth win in four tries to start the season for the third-straight Premier League campaign.
Injury News
We start with some late breaking news on Friday, and that’s winger Sadio Mane testing positive for coronavirus. He is currently in self-isolation. COVID-19 will also keep Thiago Alcantara out of this game, as this will be the third-straight match he’s missed after testing positive. The midfielder is progressing well while continuing to isolate. Captain Jordan Henderson is back at training, and could be available on Sunday. He is unlikely to start, but could provide a boost from the bench.
Liverpool also suffered an injury blow defensively, with Kostas Tsimikas missing the Carabao Cup clash.
The Greek defender has a thigh problem and won’t return before the international break. Joel Matip continues to recover from a muscular injury. He is on track to be available against Everton after the international break. That said, you can look at our LFC starting XI prediction at this link.
Transfers
Liverpool are not expected to make any more signings in the final weekend of the window, as they have already bolstered their squad with three signings: Thiago, Tsimikas and Diogo Jota. It doesn’t mean the team won’t be busy in the final days though as some players will be heading out.
Rhian Brewster is close to finalizing a move to Sheffield United. The reported deal is for 23.5 million pounds, with a buy-back clause included. Xherdan Shaqiri is on his way out. Multiple teams have interest in the the veteran.
Burnley pulled out of a deal for Harry Wilson, but Liverpool would be open to selling the Welsh midfielder.
Odds
Over at Betway, Liverpool are 9/25 favorites to get the win on the road. The hosts are at 7/1 to get a win, with 43/10 odds on a draw.
