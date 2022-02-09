Liverpool Team News vs. Leicester City: Henderson, Mane, Gomez

Liverpool advanced through to the 5th round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and they will now return to midweek Premier League action. The Reds host Leicester City on Thursday night, as they look to stay within striking distance of Manchester City, and the top of the table.
For the Liverpool Starting XI Prediction go here.
Injury News
Jordan Henderson got a knock in his back in the FA Cup win over Cardiff, but it’s not serious. He is a slight doubt for Thursday’s game.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez missed Sunday’s FA Cup tie after getting Covid over the international break, but are back now and both are feeling fine. Sadio Mane has not yet returned from AFCON, after a few days of big celebrations in Senegal.
Mane awarded highest order of Senegal
Mane and his national teammates were all awarded the Order of the Lion by Senegal President Macky Sall, the country’s highest order. Senegal won the African Cup of Nations for the first time ever, with Mane making the deciding penalty in the final against Egypt. Mane earned player of the tournament honors.
Along with the Order of the Lion, the players received a cash sum and a plot of land. The victory set off large celebrations for Senegal, and Mane will return to Liverpool Wednesday after celebrating the triumph.
Leeds game make-up announced
Last week it was announced Liverpool’s game with Leeds was rescheduled for Feb. 23. Leed’s Covid issues caused the original match on Boxing Day to be postponed.
It is not an ideal situation, as it comes four days before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The good news for Liverpool is that the squad is healthy, so they will easily be able to maneuver through an upcoming busy fixture list.
As scheduled, Liverpool have 10 matches in the next 31 days in four different competitions.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -450 favorites on Thursday afternoon. Leicester are +1200 underdogs. The odds are +550 odds for a draw.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind