Liverpool FC Team News vs Burnley: Henderson, Lovren, Brady

Despite already clinching the title, Liverpool FC still have something to play for- the season points and title winning margin records. Both benchmarks are still very much in their grasp, if they’re fully interested.
Up next is a return to the fortress that is Anfield, to face a Burnley FC team that doesn’t really have too much to play for during the run-in.
“When I think about the next four opponents, I cannot think we will get 10 or 12 points, I cannot do that,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.
“We play against Burnley and they are a results machine, obviously. They will come to us and they will fight with all they have so we have to do so as well.”
Now let’s take a look at the team news for both sides.
Liverpool team captain Jordan Henderson suffered a knee injury in the win over Brighton and he’s now done for the rest of the season. Fortunately though, the issue won’t require surgery in order to heal.
Also on the shelf for the remainder is central defender Joel Matip. Fellow centre back Dejan Lovren will miss this clash due to knock, but should return again before too long.
Xherdan Shaqiri is back fit and once again available for selection.
Turning to the Clarets, manager Sean Dyche has certainly endured a very injury-riddled campaign, and he’ll have several players out of commission for this one.
Ben Mee (thigh), Ashley Barnes (hernia) Jack Cork (ankle) and Matt Lowton (foot) are all ruled out while Robbie Brady, who was only fit enough to make the bench on Wednesday, should feature here.
Liverpool FC vs Burnley FYIs
Kickoff: Sat July 11, 3pm BST, Anfield
Records: Aston Villa 14-7-13, 10th Liverpool FC 30-2-2, Champions
Odds: Liverpool FC 2/7 Draw 11/2 Burnley FC 12/1
Referee: David Coote
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Burnley 0
The Reds don’t look right now like they’ll be coasting into the finish line, despite having already lapped everybody. It just wouldn’t be smart to pick against them at home.
