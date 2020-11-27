Liverpool FC at Brighton Team News: Henderson, Lallana

Liverpool head to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League action on Saturday. The Reds are coming off a disastrous 2-0 loss to Atalanta in the Champions League, where Jurgen Klopp’s rotated side never got going.
Liverpool enter Saturday’s game level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table, while the Seagulls sit in 16th. For our Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
The only good news for Liverpool coming out of Wednesday night’s fixture was that there were no new injuries. Captain Jordan Henderson also returned to full training on Thursday, getting in a session with the players who didn’t feature against Atalanta.
Henderson appears ready to return from a back injury that he suffered on England duty during the last international break. Liverpool are still without the services of Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the midfield.
Liverpool have been fairly quiet on Thiago’s injury, other than to say it was worse than previously thought. It seems like the Spaniard is close, but not expected to be available yet. Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been increasing his workload in training, and he may return in the next couple of weeks.
Defensively, the Reds are still without Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The third name mentioned there will be back in early December.
Lallana set to miss
Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana appears set to miss his first game against his former club. The English midfielder battled injuries during his time at Liverpool, and he’s also battled a groin injury this season.
Betting Odds
Over at Betway, Liverpool are 61/100 road favorites to get the win on Saturday. Brighton are receiving 9/2 odds to get the victory while 3/1 odds being laid on a draw.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind