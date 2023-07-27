The Jordan Henderson era is now officially over at Liverpool FC. The 33-year-old center-mid said his goodbyes ahead of a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq.

Hendo, who was with the Merseyside club for 12 years, will now reunite with former teammate Steven Gerrard, who manages the Saudi Arabian club.

Liverpool FC vs Leicester City

Kickoff: Sun July 30, 10am BST, Singapore National Stadium

Henderson, who won seven major trophies during his time in a red shirt, posted on his Instagram account, earlier today: “It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words and it’s even harder to say goodbye.

“I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone.”

Other Liverpool Team News

Elsewhere the second signing of the summer, Dominik Szoboszlai should be in the squad against Leicester City, having recovered from a minor knock.

Speaking of midfielders, this Sunday clash in Singapore could see Thiago Alcantara make his first appearance of the preseason. He’s now recovered from the hip injury that kept him out of action for much of last season.

And finally, staying with the all-midfielder theme, Fabinho may or may not travel with the rest of the squad to Asia. That’s because he and his camp are working on finalizing a move to Al-Ittihad.

So there you have it. Everything in this post has now come full circle with the Saudi league.

