Liverpool FC Get Very Bold with Green 2023/24 Away Kit

We now take a break from your regularly scheduled summer transfer window programming to talk kit releases. Liverpool FC are going green with the away strip, and it is bold to say the least. And we don’t mean that in a pejorative sense either. Taking risks and getting outside your comfort zone is a good thing.

It is of course, a stark contrast from the brand identity systems of Liverpool football club.

The Liver building all lit up in green & white ??? to honour the new Liverpool away kit ??? #LFC #LFCNikeKits #LFCAwayKit pic.twitter.com/y1E6yph1qq — Tee ? (@Tee025s) June 30, 2023

The green and white look pretty, and it’s a good clean, crisp design, but people know Liverpool as the Reds (and of course they still will be, at home), not the greens. But this looks a lot better than the yellows they’ve trotted out in years past. Those strips made them look like McDonald’s workers. Even worse were the neon green, electric light looking shirts that are reminiscent of the University of Oregon’s athletic programs. Those look like the shirts were just dipped in Hi-C Ecto Cooler!

It’s worth mentioning Oregon as they are a lab for their main benefactor, Nike, just like third kits (or in this case the away kits) are an experimental space for designers. After all, Nike is LFC’s uniform partner.

A touch of green — Liverpool’s 2023-24 away kit is beautiful ? pic.twitter.com/UALyxwBy5e — Thierry Nyann ?? (@nyannthierry) June 30, 2023

This wear sportswear graphic artists and fashionistas really get the chance to get their creative juices flowing, and I like the result here. It’s very unique and unconventional, but it’s well-executed and very aesthetically pleasing.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories