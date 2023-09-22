Ryan Gravenberch made his first start in a Liverpool shirt in the win over LASK Linz last night, but the Netherlands international had to be subbed off early due to a fitness concern.

The summer deadline day signing from Bayern Munich impressed on Thursday, registering an assist and providing a much needed boost to the Reds midfield.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 24, 2023, at 2pm UK at Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 3rd, 13 pts WWWWD West Ham 6th, 10 pts LWWWD

Liverpool Team News

Will he be fit enough to feature in the home match against West Ham United on Sunday? We’ll have to wait and see if the narrative, being put forth by manager Jurgen Klopp is accurate or not. Klopp said that Gravenberch was taken off only as a precaution, due to a cramp.

However, you know how Liverpool can be when it comes to disclosing player injury news.

Elsewhere right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt, as he continues recovery from a hamstring injury.

Finally, the oft-injured and quite often unavailable Thiago Alcantara is now back fit, but unlikely to feature here (or if he does, in a cameo only) as he must first rebuild his 90 minutes match fitness level.

