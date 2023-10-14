Liverpool FC return to action in one week’s time, when they host Everton in the latest installment of the Merseyside derby. In the meantime, we have plenty of Reds news and notes to cover during this international break, starting with summer signing Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman lifted the lid on how Jurgen Klopp, as well as his Dutch countryman Virgil van Dijk, convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Anfield.

? Ryan Gravenberch: “Kloop was key for me to join Liverpool. I spoke to him before and he gave me a good feeling. He said to me: I want you”. “He gave me his plans and he explained everything, gave me such a good feeling that my decision was the first one”, told Sky. pic.twitter.com/SqvoQcAwR3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2023

He also discussed why he choose the No. 38 for his jersey.

“My decision for 38 was because I made my debut in Ajax with 38,” Gravenberch said to Sky Sports, (h/t LFC’s official website).

When I went to Bayern I chose also 38 because I have something special with that number because I made my debut [with it]. I think I will keep wearing 38 for, I think, all my life.”

Elsewhere Jordan Henderson may be playing in Saudi Arabia now, but he’s always going to be a Red in the eyes of many a Scouser.

Currently with England during this international window, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate said he just can’t understand why England fans booed Henderson during their 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

Southgate said: “I really don’t understand it. He is a player who has I think 79 caps for England. His commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional.

“His role in the group on and off the pitch is phenomenally important. He is the one who has taken the likes of Jude Bellingham under his wing as soon as he gets in the squad, providing a brilliant role model for all of the group. His professionalism and his approach to every part of his work.

“Some people decided to boo, I really don’t understand what that is for. We’ve got players in England shirts.

“Come on, we play Italy here on Tuesday. Let’s get behind this team.

I know we weren’t at our best tonight but that was due to a lot of changes we made and we gave the players that we put out there a very difficult task because to be cohesive with so many changes is tough.

“I would just say that this is a team that are delivering a lot and they all deserve everybody’s support.”

I can’t read people’s minds, or speak for them, but the Henderson booing is likely due to perceived hypocritical and mercenary behavior on his part. Henderson, who has been an outspoken advocate and activist for Gay Rights, made a very lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, and to a nation that is notorious for repressing LGBTQIA+ individuals.

According to Amnesty International, in Saudi Arabia, LGBTQIA+ individuals “risk imprisonment and corporal punishment for same-sex relations, expressing their identity or support for LGBT rights.

Just a thought/theory here, on why there is such a strong backlash against the longtime Liverpool team captain.

And finally, Mohamed Salah made the Forbes top 10highest-paid footballers for 2023 list. See below:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo ($260m)

2. Lionel Messi ($135m)

3. Neymar ($112m)

4. Kylian Mbappé ($110m)

5. Karim Benzema ($106m)

6. Erling Haaland ($58m)

7. Mohamed Salah ($53m)

Notice how #1 and #3 play in Saudi Arabia now?! I’m sure Jurgen Klopp is aware of that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

