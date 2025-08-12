As the new season approaches, Liverpool FC defender Joe Gomez is once again injured. This time, it’s a calf muscle problem. “Unfortunately, he has a minor injury at the moment, but he will be back with the team very soon,” Reds manager Arne Slot said, ahead of the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace.

Gomez had to fly home early from the Reds preseason tour of the Far East, so he missed a big chunk of the preseason. He could be back before the end of the month though.

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Friday, August 15, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

How Bournemouth Got into the Premier League Summer Series: feature story link

Google’s Win Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw 15% Bournemouth 10%

Reds Team News

Elsewhere Ryan Gravenberch was a surprise absentee against Palace, as he was eligible to play in the curtain raiser, despite being suspended for this upcoming match. He was sent off at the end of last season, and that booking carried over to this term. However, he’ll be eligible again next time out.

Whether he features or not remains to be seen, as he recently became a father, as revealed on television by Slot. He is fortunate to have his paternity leave sync up with his suspension.

And then finally, Conor Bradley is out with an unspecified, undisclosed injury.

The sentiment seems to be that he’ll be back before too long however.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

