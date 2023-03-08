Liverpool FC Team News at Bournemouth: Gomez, Keita, Arthur

Things are looking up for Liverpool FC right now! Having utterly routed their bitter arch-rivals on Sunday, 7-0, the Reds are now just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur for the fourth and final UCL qualification slot, plus they have a game in hand on Spurs.

And a squad that has been injury-riddled, all year long, is getting healthier by the week. Let’s take a look at the latest fitness situation.

Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, March 11, 12:30 pm local, the Vitality Stadium

PL Form: Liverpool WWDWW Bournemouth LLWDL

PL Standing: Liverpool 5th, 42 pts Bournemouth 20th, 21 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 67% Draw 19% Bournemouth victory 14%

Liverpool Team News

Defender Joe Gomez, in the unspecified injury category, is a doubt here, but might make the match day squad. Loanee Arthur Melo has trainied with the U21s, so he could feature, in some limited capacity, after having spent months out of commission due to a thigh injury. It’s all just a matter of being fully match fit with him.

Midfielder Naby Keita faces a match day fitness test, due to an unspecified muscular injury.

Meanwhile Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsay (knee injury) remain out as long term injury absentees.

So overall, manager Jurgen Klopp must be feel pretty good about the situation.

