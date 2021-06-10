Gini Wijnaldum Completes Move from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has found his new club, and as expected, it’s Paris Saint-Germain. PSG made it official, just a little over an hour ago, as they beat out both FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich to acquire the Dutchman’s signature. The 30-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at PSG until June 30 2024.
Here are the official tweets below announcing the newest member of Les Parisiens, who arrived on a free transfer.
?? #WeAreParispic.twitter.com/qHd7Se42cV
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 10, 2021
“Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me,” Wijnaldum said in a club statement.
“I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project. Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”
Since leaving Liverpool, where he made 237 appearances and scored 22 goals for the Reds, Wini made some eyebrow raising comments about also later lifting the lid on what really happened at Anfield that caused his contract to run down and not get renewed.
"I promise I will do my best every day, I will train hard and try to improve as a player and hopefully we can bring you a lot of titles"@GWijnaldum's first message to the @PSG_English fans! ??#WelcomeGini pic.twitter.com/tqXfBBixN4
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 10, 2021
So stay tuned for that. Wijnaldum won numerous trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019, and the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.
It will be very interesting to see how it goes for the Rotterdam native in the next step on his journey.
