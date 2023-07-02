Have Liverpool signed their next Steven Gerrard? Fans of both the club at large, and of the individual player, Dominik Szoboszlai, certainly hope so. Liverpool, in the last couple hours, unveiled/announced their second signing of the summer, the 22-year-old Hungarian from RB Leipzig.

And guess who his football idol?

Szoboszlai on choosing number 8: “I have a tattoo from Steven Gerrard. That was a reason why. When I was a child, to be honest I didn’t watch that much football, but when it was Champions League, I watched and he was one of the biggest.” pic.twitter.com/On47yaD77y — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 2, 2023

That’s right, Stevie G.

A Gerrard acolyte joining Liverpool FC, at a time when they badly need midfield help. You couldn’t write a more appropriate script on this one. Gerrard is obviously one of the most accomplished players in both Liverpool and England history, a midfield maestro in the truest sense.

So time will tell if Szobo lives up to the lofty standards set by his inspiration.

Commenting on the signing, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said to the in-house website:

“We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he was a player there and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect.

“I’m pretty sure he was still a teenager at that time and since then he has made some big strides – moving to Leipzig, doing really, really well in the Bundesliga, playing for the Hungary national team and then becoming captain of his national team at an incredibly young age.”

Szoboszlai becomes the Reds second signing of the summer, behind Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

