Liverpool Team News vs. Aston Villa: Gerrard, Jota, Firmino, Phillips

Liverpool finished off a perfect group stage of the Champions League Tuesday, topping A.C. Milan 2-1 at the San Siro. Now the Reds get set to host Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Injury News
There is a slight concern over the status of Diogo Jota for Saturday’s match. Jurgen Klopp said the Portugese forward “felt a little something” coming off last weekend against Wolves, and has not been with the team since. It sounded like nothing serious, but with six matches in 20 days coming up, risking him may not be the smart play.
Roberto Firmino is back in training, although Saturday’s match-up is a little too early for him to feature.
Nat Phillips suffered a broken cheekbone in Tuesday’s win, and is expected to be out a month. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones remained sidelined with long-term injuries.
Gerrard’s return
There will be a very familiar face in the visiting dugout Saturday, as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard makes his return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager. We covered this narrative extensively on our weekly Premier League podcast. Gerrard made more than 700 appearances for the club, scoring 186 goals and helping the Reds win nine trophies.
Jurgen Klopp had nothing but praise for Gerrard, who coached Liverpool’s U18 squad under Klopp in 2018-19, and knows the Liverpool faithful will give him a strong reception.
“There is sentiment, we love Steven, but we will go with all we have,” Klopp said.
“Sing songs, give him the best reception ever before and after, but during the 95 minutes we need everyone behind us. We will shake hands before and after.”
“In between we will both go full throttle.”
Klopp also spoke about Gerrard becoming Liverpool manager one day.
The German boss has no doubt it will happen, but warned Gerrard to make sure the timing is right.
“I think absolutely (he will become manager at Liverpool),” Klopp said.
“The only problem is when is the right moment for that? Not only about Stevie, but we saw it with Frank (Lampard) at Chelsea, a similar story. Stevie is doing really well in the moment. He’s still very young, from a manager’s point of view.
“So when is the right moment to take the job? Not to say that’s he’s not able to do it, but how long you want to do it. Is it the last job you do? The second job, third job?
“These are questions I cannot answer, but yes, I think it will definitely happen and good for everybody.”
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -450 favorites to win on Saturday. Aston Villa are receiving +1200 to win and +600 odds are given for a draw.
