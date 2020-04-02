Germany Reportedly Want Jurgen Klopp as Next Manager

In the “next logical step” department, the German national team is interested in hiring Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp to be their next boss. That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who report “there is a growing enthusiasm within the corridors of football power in his homeland to line up Klopp as a successor to Joachim Low.”
That’s definitely no secret, as Klopp is an absolutely beloved figure in his native Deutchsland. The concept of having Klopp as national team manager is so popular that it has been discussed on German pet Instagram accounts for years.
(Seriously, I discussed this idea with @HorstTheHero a couple years ago) On a side note, cat and animal IG accounts are absolutely huge in Germany right now.
Would this actually happen though? Klopp, who has led LFC to a Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Champions League titles, with a Premier League title in waiting this season, is under contract until 2024. Should he see his contract out, he would have been at the Merseyside club for nine years.
He’s previously said in public that Anfield will be the final stop in his coaching career. However, as NBC Sports points out, “there’s a growing sense that Klopp will be Germany’s main target in the summer of 2022 after Low’s current deal runs out.”
Klopp would be aged 55 by the time his current Reds contract expires.
Low, 60, has been in charge of Die Mannschaft for the past 14 years, where he’s achived a 2014 World Cup title, a 2010 World Cup semifinal appearance, and a 2008 European Championship final appearance in 2008.
However, the Germans’ crashing out early of the 2018 World Cup has warmed his seat a bit.
