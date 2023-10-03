Liverpool Team News vs USG (UEL): Gakpo, Thiago, Bajcetic

Striker Cody Gakpo injured his knee in the controversial (to say the absolute least) loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and he was spotted walking with a brace as he left White Hart Lane. The prospects seemed pretty bad at first, but overall, it could have been a heck of a lot worse.

The Netherlands international is expected to miss only Thursday’s Europa League clash at home versus Union Saint-Gilloise and the league fixture trip to Brighton on the weekend.

Liverpool FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 5, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group E

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: This will be the first meeting ever between the two sides.

Team News for Both Sides

Gakpo is expected to return after the international break, which means that his injury isn’t all that bad. Elsewhere Thiago Alcantara is out of commission for this one. I mean, what else is new, right?

How many times do we have to include his name in an injury report article? Is he ever fit?

Stefan Bajcetic is an expected absentee for this one too, but other than that, manager Jurgen Klopp has no other fitness concerns and will thus likely rotate the side.

For USG, striker Dennis Eckert is a doubt due to a knock.

