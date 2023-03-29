Liverpool Team News at Man City: Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Thiago

The international break seems to have been very good to Liverpool FC. Injuries have been a huge part of the story of their season, unfortunately, but the time off has given the Reds a chance to get some major guys healed up.

Luis Diaz has been out of action with a knee injury since early October, but The Times reported that he’s returned to full training now, ahead of the huge clash at Manchester City.

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

He could make the bench here, and possibly do a cameo on the pitch, but a start? Nah, probably too soon for that.

Rest of the Liverpool Team News

Elsewhere striker Cody Gakpo was initially withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an unspecified illness.

He would later feature for the Dutch this international period, so he is probably fine.

Barring a set back, he should be in the first team on Saturday. Darwin Nunez suffered from a laceration on his ankle during Liverpool’s Champions League exit, and thus had to withdraw from the Uruguay squad for their international matches this week.

However, he is back training and is expected to be available.

Thiago Alcantara has been sidelined since early February with a hip flexor injury, and Football Insider reports that the Spanish midfielder is “not expected to be fit to feature,” despite the physios hoping he’d be “ready for a comeback” by now.

Finally, Calvin Ramsay is out for the season with a knee injury. Stefan Bajcetic is done for the season as well.

