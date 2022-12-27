Cody Gakpo Set for Liverpool FC Medical Ahead of £37M Move

Manchester United beat Liverpool FC in the only meeting thus far this season between the two clubs, on the pitch. In the January transfer market however, a reverse result has transpired.

PSV Eindhoven released an official statement, confirming that they reached an agreement with Liverpool on “an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

The transfer is of course subject to a medical and the requisite paperwork. But it is indeed on, and it’s a bit shocking, all things considered.

Multiple reports, published slightly before this announcement, indicated that the Netherlands international’s transfer fee will be at a base of about £37M, but with add-ons the total could potentially rise to £50M if the left winger meets his performance add-ons.

During the World Cup break, PSV Eindhoven left winger Cody Gakpo said publicly that if Manchester United come calling, he’ll definitely answer the phone.

It was not the first time we have heard Gakpo to United narratives, as nine days ago it was widely reported that United were set to bid just over 50 million GBP once the January transfer window opens. Now it seems that their greatest of rivals have actually beaten Old Trafford to the punch.

While the Reds have a ton of needs in midfield, and were expected to strengthen in this department, they do have some major injury issues in the final third. The Anfield club has plenty of attacking options, but Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are long-term injury absentees.

As for United, they have a hole to fill in the forward group with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but at the striker position. Gakpo is not exactly the player that fills this need. Perhaps that why United dragged their feet at bidding for the young Dutchman.

The Gakpo to Anfield deal should be signed, sealed and delivered (And officially unveiled) shortly after New Year’s Day.

