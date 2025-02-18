Liverpool Team News at Aston Villa: Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez

According to various reports, Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo will miss out again in midweek. Gakpo suffered an ankle injury in the Merseyside derby, and he won’t be back for the crunch clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday night either.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 19 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 1st, 60 pts, WWWDW Aston Villa 9th, 38 pts, WDDLD

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 52% Draw 24% Aston Villa 24%

Reds Team News

Elsewhere Joe Gomez is still nursing a hamstring injury, and it’s possible that it might be a bit serious. Tests are being done to determine the severity.

There is good news though- Curtis Jones is back available, having finished serving his one match ban versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Other than that, Arne Slot has no other injury or suspension worries.

So without further ado, let’s get to the starting lineup prediction.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

